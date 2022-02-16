Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $464,000 in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Rocky Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the third quarter worth about $2,529,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 51.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 308.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

