Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 91.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FSS opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83.
Federal Signal Profile
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
