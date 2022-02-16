Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,425,000.

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $31.60.

