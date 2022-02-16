Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 28,988 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,988 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of AGR opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

