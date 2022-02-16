Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.95.
NYSE AAP opened at $222.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.62. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $244.55.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.
