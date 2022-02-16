Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,989 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,774,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $106,010,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,006 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

