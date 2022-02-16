Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.43. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after purchasing an additional 579,702 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,370,000 after purchasing an additional 148,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.