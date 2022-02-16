Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 61,100 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $896,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $432,075.86.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $770,192.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $789,851.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $896,866.88.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $419,341.32.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $900.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

