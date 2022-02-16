Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick Purchases 227,000 Shares

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $984.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Newmark Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 463,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Newmark Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

