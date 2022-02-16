PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Amar K. Goel Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $716,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PubMatic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

