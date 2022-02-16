Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Carl L. Gordon Buys 156,000 Shares

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KNTE opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $37.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth $169,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

