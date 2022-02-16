Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Terry Brockman Sells 93,936 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,810 shares in the company, valued at C$3,136,100.10.

SAP stock opened at C$30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96. Saputo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.41.

Get Saputo alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. National Bank Financial raised Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.