RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.20.

ROLL opened at $183.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.50. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,138 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $40,676,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 165.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

