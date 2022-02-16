Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 106.2% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

