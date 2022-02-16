Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 60,500 SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,908 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 69,969.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after purchasing an additional 921,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 168.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 548,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 508,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

NYSE SLQT opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $472.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

