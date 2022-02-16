Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $509,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSR stock opened at $93.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,028.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

