Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 203,362 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,241. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

