Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.53% of Texas Roadhouse worth $97,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

