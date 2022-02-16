53,500 Shares in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Tango Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,014,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,542,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.64. Tango Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.