21,121 Shares in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $937.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $155,189.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,206 shares of company stock worth $971,585 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

