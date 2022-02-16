The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTW. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 116.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $626.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.