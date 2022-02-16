The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTW. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 116.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

MTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $626.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 2.17.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.