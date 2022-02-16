Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $505,000 Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 44.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,926,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 62.0% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

