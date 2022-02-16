Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -110.47 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.56.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

