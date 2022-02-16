15,593 Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:HVT opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

