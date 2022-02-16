Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

