FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,798 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of FS Bancorp worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

