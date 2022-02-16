Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,113 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in OGE Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,370,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $38.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

