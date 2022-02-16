Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $7.69 Million in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.11% of POINT Biopharma Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,934,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,690,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

NASDAQ PNT opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.