Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

BMRC stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $591.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 546.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

