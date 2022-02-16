-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MedAvail.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MedAvail stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.96. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MedAvail by 172.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

