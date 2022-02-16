Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $7,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMFG opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

