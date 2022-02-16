Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 441.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 136.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

