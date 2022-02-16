Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 36.5% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 49,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

