Profund Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 155.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

CLH opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $108,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

