National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $873.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.16) to GBX 1,105 ($14.95) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.88) to GBX 1,200 ($16.24) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NGG opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. National Grid has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1,322.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

