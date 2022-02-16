Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWB. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Western Bank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.25.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.32. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$28.75 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

