Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

