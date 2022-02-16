Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$170.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMO. CIBC downgraded Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$154.22.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$149.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$142.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.84. The stock has a market cap of C$96.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$97.43 and a 52-week high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.850001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

