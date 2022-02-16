Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given New SEK 365 Price Target at Citigroup

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from SEK 390 to SEK 365 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.25.

ALFVY stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

