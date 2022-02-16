Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 140.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,684 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.88. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 3.60.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

