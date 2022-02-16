Short Interest in LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Rises By 50.4%

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.2 days.

MSIXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$39.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of LifeWorks from C$38.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of LifeWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

LifeWorks stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. LifeWorks has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

