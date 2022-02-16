Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of APELY stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

