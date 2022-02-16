ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,591,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 1,053,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,978.3 days.

OTCMKTS ESRCF opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. ESR Cayman has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18.

About ESR Cayman

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

