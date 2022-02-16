Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in McAfee during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 400.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 39.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

MCFE opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCFE. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McAfee has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

