7,501 Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBBN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 87,682 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.