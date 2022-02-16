4,430 Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REKR shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

REKR stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 164.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

