Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,868 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,299.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 126,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.