Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.58.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $195.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a one year low of $171.86 and a one year high of $292.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

