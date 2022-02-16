AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at DA Davidson

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.27.

APP opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.45.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 88,250 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $8,842,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,708,912 shares of company stock valued at $702,905,050. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

