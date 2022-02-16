iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of IPW opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. iPower has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that iPower will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iPower by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

